West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

WFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered West Fraser Timber from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE WFG opened at $82.66 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.81.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 5.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 684.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

