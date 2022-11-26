WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $303.18 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $303.18 million and approximately $19.61 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for about $4.91 or 0.00029744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

