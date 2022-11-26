Wrapped TRON (WTRX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $428,598.03

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and approximately $428,598.03 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.34 or 0.08306620 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00490540 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.32 or 0.29836966 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05303648 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $620,912.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

