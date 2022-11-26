Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Xiaomi Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of XIACF opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Xiaomi has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.57.
Xiaomi Company Profile
