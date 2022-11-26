Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Xiaomi Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of XIACF opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Xiaomi has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

Xiaomi Company Profile

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

