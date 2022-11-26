Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, November 28th

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, November 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 28th.

NYSE XIN opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.23.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:XIN Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

