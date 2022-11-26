XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Position Boosted by Twenty Acre Capital LP

Twenty Acre Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. XPeng comprises about 7.8% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in XPeng were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 22.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,505,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after acquiring an additional 279,320 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 138.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 74,883 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth about $6,904,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

XPEV opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

