Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YZCAY opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. Yankuang Energy Group has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $44.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; explores for potash mineral; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and electrical equipment; and sells construction materials and petroleum products.

