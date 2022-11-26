Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Yankuang Energy Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS YZCAY opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. Yankuang Energy Group has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $44.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37.
Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile
