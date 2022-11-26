YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

YPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

YPF stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,133. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YPF. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 58,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,816 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,789 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 36,758 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

