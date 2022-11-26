Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $124.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $116.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $119.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day moving average is $110.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,249,000 after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,247,199,000 after purchasing an additional 683,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,649,000 after acquiring an additional 272,469 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

