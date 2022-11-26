Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZM. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.41. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $235.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 16.07%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

