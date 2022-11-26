ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.65.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,797 shares of company stock worth $1,801,140. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $380,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 34,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

