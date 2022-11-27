2,980,683 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,980,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,833,000. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners makes up 1.6% of Sculptor Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.62% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. FMR LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 90.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,694,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,931,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 106.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,677,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,529,000 after purchasing an additional 863,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after purchasing an additional 643,635 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,345. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

