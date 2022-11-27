7Pixels (7PXS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $55.86 Million

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $55.86 million and approximately $29,672.95 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for about $3.45 or 0.00020830 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,296.61 or 0.07833794 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00492568 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,958.89 or 0.29960329 BTC.

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.3634138 USD and is up 5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29,580.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

