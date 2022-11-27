a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) versus 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Head-To-Head Survey

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and 1stdibs.Com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.39 -$5.97 million ($0.02) -85.50 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million 2.35 -$20.96 million ($0.62) -10.00

a.k.a. Brands has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1stdibs.Com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

a.k.a. Brands has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1stdibs.Com has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -0.43% 0.45% 0.28% 1stdibs.Com -23.57% -21.68% -16.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for a.k.a. Brands and 1stdibs.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 3 0 2.38 1stdibs.Com 0 2 1 0 2.33

a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus target price of $4.61, suggesting a potential upside of 169.74%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.16%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than 1stdibs.Com.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats 1stdibs.Com on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About 1stdibs.Com

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.