Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Tops $1.03 on Top Exchanges

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00006263 BTC on exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $46.59 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.88 or 0.08403334 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00492612 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,930.80 or 0.29962971 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi’s launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com.

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.