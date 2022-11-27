AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.8% of Cadence Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cadence Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $159.62. 1,661,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583,425. The company has a market cap of $282.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

