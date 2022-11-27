abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) PT Raised to GBX 184 at Morgan Stanley

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 145 ($1.71) to GBX 184 ($2.18) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SLFPF. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of abrdn from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of abrdn from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.31) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.48) to GBX 130 ($1.54) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.77) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $180.67.

abrdn Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. abrdn has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

