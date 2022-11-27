Achain Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $615,764.72 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009530 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00024942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000321 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005992 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004874 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.