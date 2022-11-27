Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Increased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 4.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ATVI opened at $73.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

