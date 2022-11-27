ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Purchased by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,015,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. ADMA Biologics makes up about 1.6% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 2.56% of ADMA Biologics worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,665,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,301,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 797,749 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,089,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 585,707 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 832.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 624,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 557,379 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 670,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 513,999 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADMA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 2.8 %

About ADMA Biologics

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $3.25 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

