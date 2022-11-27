Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,674,335 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 150,135 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.21% of Adobe worth $2,077,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 603,124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $220,780,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Adobe by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,444 shares of the software company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 397,881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Adobe by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 295,532 shares of the software company’s stock worth $108,182,000 after purchasing an additional 46,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.30. 1,197,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,374. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.88. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $694.89. The stock has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

