aelf (ELF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.56 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $65.29 million and $4.56 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000756 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009525 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00024939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005987 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008548 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000050 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,141,940 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.