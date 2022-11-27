AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) PT Raised to €3.30 at Morgan Stanley

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €3.00 ($3.06) to €3.30 ($3.37) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AIBRF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.80 ($3.88) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.40 ($3.47) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded AIB Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.80 ($3.88) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.72) to €2.80 ($2.86) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.49.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

