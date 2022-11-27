Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0320 on Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $16.03 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00122196 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00232907 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00049947 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00061348 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

