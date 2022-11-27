Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1,381.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,010,585,000 after buying an additional 1,114,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,894,000 after buying an additional 226,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,960,000 after buying an additional 1,238,751 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,648,000 after buying an additional 852,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,995,000 after buying an additional 1,383,240 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

NYSE ARE opened at $154.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

