Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 1,661 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

IXUS opened at $58.72 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $72.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.78.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.