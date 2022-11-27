Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 2,645 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,099 shares in the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 94,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,580 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Cisco Systems by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 174,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 96,902 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Cisco Systems by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 123,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 98,262 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $216,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,262 shares of company stock worth $2,422,160 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.40 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

