Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 81 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $250.47 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.73 and a 200-day moving average of $237.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

