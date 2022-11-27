Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 600,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.56.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $159.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.62 and its 200-day moving average is $145.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

