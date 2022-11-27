Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,516,000 after buying an additional 471,726 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,465,000 after acquiring an additional 363,641 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 32.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,637,000 after acquiring an additional 338,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,213,000 after acquiring an additional 333,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX opened at $238.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

