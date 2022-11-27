Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $213.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

