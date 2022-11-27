Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

T opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

