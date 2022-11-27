Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $235.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.83.
ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The company had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
