Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s 5th Largest Position

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 11.2% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $165,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,646.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,200,000 after buying an additional 399,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.3% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after buying an additional 335,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,441 shares valued at $20,007,551. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.