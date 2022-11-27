Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,491,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88,574 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,609,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $652,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 87,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 872.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,701,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,612,344. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,441 shares valued at $20,007,551. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.90.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

