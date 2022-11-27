American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.31.
American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance
AEO opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $28.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $348,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,724,000 after purchasing an additional 771,320 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $232,000. State Street Corp increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,737,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 499,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 303.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 122,444 shares during the last quarter.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
