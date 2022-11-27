American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.31.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $28.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $348,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,724,000 after purchasing an additional 771,320 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $232,000. State Street Corp increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,737,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 499,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 303.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 122,444 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.