American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AEO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.31.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $1,990,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.5% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 756,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,463,000 after buying an additional 113,009 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 472,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

