American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.31.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,724,000 after purchasing an additional 771,320 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,737,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 499,560 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 303.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 122,444 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

