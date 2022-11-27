American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,007,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,825 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.29% of American Tower worth $1,535,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $220.08. 566,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

