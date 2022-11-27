AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $167.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.24.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

