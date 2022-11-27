Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 130.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 59.7% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.19.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $283.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

