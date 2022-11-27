Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.95.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $167.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day moving average is $155.29. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $188.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 43.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after acquiring an additional 994,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $124,937,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

