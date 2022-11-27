Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADI. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.29. The company has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $188.20.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after buying an additional 138,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

