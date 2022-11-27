Analysts Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) PT at $40.80

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at about $85,050,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at about $56,619,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after acquiring an additional 331,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,602,000 after acquiring an additional 316,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2,778.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 276,177 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPC opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

