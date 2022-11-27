Analysts Set New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target at $1.42

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.42.

NGD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get New Gold alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 79.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 438,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 193,758 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 279.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 37.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 57,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $764.15 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.