Analyzing New Gold (NYSE:NGD) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold 15.68% 0.50% 0.21% Fission Uranium N/A -2.81% -2.75%

Volatility and Risk

New Gold has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $745.50 million 1.03 $140.60 million $0.14 8.00 Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$5.43 million ($0.01) -65.87

This table compares New Gold and Fission Uranium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

New Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Fission Uranium. Fission Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.4% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of New Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for New Gold and Fission Uranium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Fission Uranium 0 1 2 0 2.67

Fission Uranium has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 127.72%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than New Gold.

Summary

New Gold beats Fission Uranium on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

