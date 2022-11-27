Analyzing Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taboola.com and Bitfarms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.31 -$24.95 million ($0.11) -16.73 Bitfarms $169.49 million 0.72 $22.13 million ($1.03) -0.60

Bitfarms has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitfarms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -1.85% 0.20% 0.10% Bitfarms -121.45% -3.82% -2.78%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Taboola.com and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Taboola.com and Bitfarms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 5 0 2.83 Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00

Taboola.com currently has a consensus target price of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 178.53%. Bitfarms has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 715.13%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Taboola.com.

Risk & Volatility

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Bitfarms on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd. was formerly a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

