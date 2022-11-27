Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Raised to GBX 3,500

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,400 ($40.20) to GBX 3,500 ($41.39) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($45.52) to GBX 4,000 ($47.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($35.47) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.02) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,165 ($37.42) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,435.63 ($40.62).

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 3,204 ($37.89) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,487.50 ($29.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($59.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,859.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,011.99. The firm has a market cap of £42.86 billion and a PE ratio of 666.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 258 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,622 ($31.00) per share, with a total value of £6,764.76 ($7,999.01). Insiders acquired 273 shares of company stock valued at $720,625 in the last quarter.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

