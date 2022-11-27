Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Raised to GBX 3,500

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,400 ($40.20) to GBX 3,500 ($41.39) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($45.52) to GBX 4,000 ($47.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($35.47) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.02) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,165 ($37.42) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,435.63 ($40.62).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 3,204 ($37.89) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,487.50 ($29.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($59.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,859.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,011.99. The firm has a market cap of £42.86 billion and a PE ratio of 666.11.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 258 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,622 ($31.00) per share, with a total value of £6,764.76 ($7,999.01). Insiders acquired 273 shares of company stock valued at $720,625 in the last quarter.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

