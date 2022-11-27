Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $34.76 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,185.05 or 0.07193500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $34.76 million and $23,536.89 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.88 or 0.08403334 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00492612 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,930.80 or 0.29962971 BTC.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

