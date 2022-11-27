Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT Raised to $1,200.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANFGF. Barclays lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($15.96) to GBX 1,275 ($15.08) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,020 ($12.06) to GBX 1,050 ($12.42) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($14.78) to GBX 1,150 ($13.60) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Antofagasta to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,138.69.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.